A HIGH profile police operation has paid dividends, with motorists heeding the warnings of police to slow down and drive to conditions.
The King's Birthday long weekend traffic operation, which kicked off at 12.01am on Friday and runs until 11.59pm on Monday, has seen police out in force targeting speeding, fatigued and alcohol and impaired drivers.
On Monday morning, Sergeant Ryan Baird from Chifley Police District's Highway Patrol said that, on the whole, most drivers had done the right thing.
"Although we have detected numerous speeding offences over this weekend, there hasn't been any incident of an outrageous speed," he said.
"This is really pleasing."
However, he said police were concerned by the number of unregistered cars being driven.
"One thing that is starting to become more prevalent is the amount of unregistered cars being detected on the roadways," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Whether intentional or not, driving an unregistered vehicle on the road can result in hefty fines. An unregistered vehicle fine is $723, and if it has been expired more than two weeks, it is another $723 fine on top of that.
"So nearly $1500 in fines just because you didn't register your car.
"I encourage all drivers to utilise the Service NSW website and phone app to check the registration status of their cars and to be diligent in ensuring that their vehicle is roadworthy and registered."
Sgt Baird said the Macquarie Sector Highway Patrol had conducted 2348 breath tests and 65 drug tests since the operation began.
From these tests, there have been three alleged drink driving offences and five alleged drug driving offences.
Among those was one on Saturday evening.
Sgt Baird said Bathurst Highway Patrol stopped a 22-year-old female driver on Stewart Street, Bathurst for breath-testing at around 11.30pm on Saturday.
The driver is alleged to have returned a breath analysis reading of 0.101.
"She was issued a court attendance notice for the offence of drive with middle range prescribed concentration of alcohol first offence and her licence was suspended immediately," he said.
In a separate incident on Sunday afternoon, police attempted to stop a Toyota HiLux on Boyd Street, Kelso at around 4.05pm to breath-test the driver.
Sgt Baird said the 30-year-old female driver is alleged to have failed to stop and to have continued driving another kilometre until she stopped in the driveway of a premises on Bonnor Street, Kelso.
"The female driver was known to police and had recently been involved in a similar incident where she failed to stop when signalled to. Police spoke with the female driver and it was identified that her licence was suspended," Sgt Baird said.
"She was issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of driving whilst suspended and fail with request or signal to stop vehicle by police."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.