Police happy with long weekend driver behaviour on Chifley roads

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell with Sergeant Ryan Baird of Chifley Highway Patrol.
A HIGH profile police operation has paid dividends, with motorists heeding the warnings of police to slow down and drive to conditions.

