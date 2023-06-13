A ball raising funds for Bathurst cancer patients who can't afford treatment is bringing 'Hope' for the fifth year.
Battling cancer is hard enough without the added stress of finding money for desired treatments, which is why the Hope Ball was created.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Boxgrove, raising money for Daffodil Cottage, with venue owner Ben Fry eager to raise as much as possible after a very successful night in 2022.
"We raised $80,000 last year which is a great figure," he said.
"But this year given interest rates and the economic crisis ... if we can get half of what we raised last year we'd be pretty happy.
"We just felt do we do it, don't we do it, but we thought if people like us are having a tough year then people who have been diagnosed with cancer are doing it tougher."
With the venue, entertainment, food and prizes all courtesy of community members donating goods and services, all money raised through ticket sales goes directly to Daffodil Cottage's High Cost Drug Fund (HCDF).
The fund provides financial assistance for Daffodil Cottage patients seeking non-PBS [Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme] treatments.
Mr Fry said knowing that donations go directly to a local cause, helping people in the Bathurst region, encourages people to dig deep.
"You know it's going from people who can afford to donate, to people who can't afford medicine, and it's local which is the best thing," he said.
The Hope Ball will begin at 6pm on Saturday night, with tickets available for purchase until the morning of.
There will also be some great items auctioned off and terrific raffle prizes up for grabs, thanks to local sponsors including Tablelands Rural Agency, Steele + Co Law and Conveyancing, and Grainforce Logistics.
Guest speakers will include Australian cyclist Mark Renshaw and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
While Mandy Griffiths will also share her personal experience with the cottage and why the funds raised are so important and appreciated by the people needing support.
