Hope Ball at Boxgrove raising funds for Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage

By Amy Rees
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 1:00pm
Organisers of the Hope Foundation charity ball Ben Fry, Kayla Fry, Melissa Hodges and Melissa Atkins are ready to welcome guests on Saturday night, June 17, to raise funds for Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage. Picture by James Arrow
A ball raising funds for Bathurst cancer patients who can't afford treatment is bringing 'Hope' for the fifth year.

