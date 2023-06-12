Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a teenage girl missing from Lithgow, after she was reported missing by her family.
Fourteen-year-old Fatima Hasaan was last seen on Jamison Street in Kingswood about 2pm on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Officers from Chifley Police District were notified by her family and began inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Fatima is described as being of Asian appearance, about 160cm tall with a medium build, has black hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing red and white pants, a blue singlet and a black jumper. She was also last seen carrying a skateboard.
She may be in the areas of Lithgow, Kingswood, Mt Druitt or Penrith.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
