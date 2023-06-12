BATHURST'S Ollie Bestwick and Kade Anderson, along with coach Shane Conroy, are celebrating a state title after recently helping Western achieve NSW CHS Boys' Hockey Championship glory.
Western had to take the hard road towards the final, when they finished second in their pool, but the team were up for the challenge as they overcame Hunter 1-0 in the semi-final and then bested Sydney South West 2-1 in the decider.
The victory was an especially big moment for Parkes junior hockey, since 10 of their boys made up the Western squad along with the two Bathurst players and two Dubbo players.
Manager of Bathurst hockey, Mel Bestwick, said it's great to see the region's players finding success against metropolitan zones.
"They all did exceptionally well. They had such a great tournament. It's a huge reward for them," she said.
"They'd lost to South Coast in their second game and they finished second in their pool but they beat Hunter, who won their pool, and then beat Sydney South West in the final.
"It's not a way of winning it that you see often, and it's great for kids from the country to be able to mix it with the city kids, and then coming away with the gold is even better.
"They're a great bunch of boys and they were all out there playing for one another."
Western opened their account with a 3-1 win against Sydney West before their 2-0 loss to South Coast.
They rounded out the day with a huge 10-0 win over Riverina.
Western and Sydney South West couldn't be split in a 2-all draw to round out the pool stage, and they would end up meeting in the decider for another great contest.
Both Bathurst boys will have an opportunity to defend their crown next year as they still have a year of school remaining.
Western's Toby Collins (Parkes) and Edward Murray (Dubbo) gained selection into the NSW team to contest the national championships later in the year.
Meanwhile, five Bathurst players were involved in Western's campaign at the NSW CHS Girls' Hockey Championship.
Bathurst's Ellie Bestwick, Tayla Grabham, Violet Henson, Izzy Murray and Lauren Weal finished sixth in their tournament.
"It was the first time for a few of those girls. Only Ellie and Tayla had been in the team before so it was a baptism of fire for the other girls, but they held their own," Bestwick said.
"We placed fourth last year, so sixth is not a bad result at all considering we were rebuilding after a number of players left the team from year 12.
"It gives them a few things to look at and work on moving forward."
