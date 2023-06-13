Western Advocate
Central West goes down fighting in Thompson Cup fighting and Mel Waterford is proud of her team's effort

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Central West captain Mel Waterford speaks to her team after the Thompson Cup final defeat to Hunter at Tamworth on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Josh Brightman/Balanced Image Studio
Central West captain Mel Waterford speaks to her team after the Thompson Cup final defeat to Hunter at Tamworth on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Josh Brightman/Balanced Image Studio

IT MIGHT not have been the ideal result for Central West on Sunday, but captain Mel Waterford said she was proud of his team's performance in the Thompson Cup.

