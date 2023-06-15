Opportunity galore in a prime location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 6: 292 Keppel Street, Bathurst:
When location, convenience and comfort are high on your must have list, 292 Keppel Street certainly fits the bill. This gorgeous renovated cottage also provides a massive three bay shed with side access, a generous sized block, and with further renovation plans on offer, there are opportunities galore to improve the home even further.
Listing agent, Andrew Crauford, said that the property's location was a big aspect of the value. "The location on offer has both a Keppel Street address, great proximity to schools, parks, and the hospital, as well as having transport options available," he said. "The short and manageable walk to town for selling means a lovely Sunday morning stroll to coffee at any number of Bathurst's great coffee shops."
The property has had some recent renovations, tastefully updating the bathroom and kitchen, while cosmetic updates to the laundry have increased storage options.
The two bedrooms are both quite large by average standards, and the high ceilings accentuate this feeling of size and space. The home could easily have a third bedroom created near to the bathroom for those who require the extra space.
Andrew added that some fabulous concept plans had been drawn up by the current owner, and while they are still Subject To Council Approval, they would make this a stand out home in this popular precinct of Bathurst
The home enjoys high ceilings, great natural light throughout, a generous living area, and a great adjacent dining room. Built-in robes in both bedrooms provide plenty of storage, while the attention to detail with window furnishings and polished timber floors throughout are a lovely feature.
The property enjoys some creature comforts with two split-system reverse cycle air conditioners to keep your comfortable all year round, while they are boosted by a cosy combustion fireplace for winter.
292 Keppel Street is solidly constructed and boasts the original timber cladding which has been updated with all weather cladding painted a lovely modern grey colour. The presence of the original timber cladding has ensured the home is very well insulated both in warmer and cooler months.
Outside the home, owners can enjoy the brand new all weather deck that enjoys an elevated view over the spacious backyard. There is also the large three bay shed which is set privately behind the home and enjoys excellent side access.
