I AM hoping your readers may be able to help me contact the family of Mrs Madeleine Stephenson, formerly of Keppel Street, Bathurst.
Mrs Stephenson was Allan and Pauline Moffat's host when he was racing the Falcon GTHO in the early 1970s.
I am a Ford motor racing historian/author currently writing a book about the Ford Racing Division and hoping to include Mrs Stephenson and her memoirs from this time period.
My contact details are grandtourer@bigpond.com and mobile 0438 057 351.
