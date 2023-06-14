HIGH tea is a regular occurrence at Abercrombie House, but the latest one was a little bit special.
The event was held over the June long weekend, giving locals and visitors alike a better opportunity to get to the historic property for a spot of tea.
It was certainly a popular long weekend activity, with the event fully booked in advance.
Guests were able to enjoy savoury and sweet treats, tasting plates, loose-leaf tea, plunger coffee and live music in Abercrombie House's heritage ballroom.
Those who missed the King's Birthday event will have another chance to attend high tea on July 2.
