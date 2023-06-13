THE MacKillop College community rallied around one of their own on Friday, June 9, with a fundraiser for the Betts family.
Isabella Betts, a Year 11 student at the college was diagnosed with cancer - Osteosarcoma - and has recently begun a clinical trial in Germany.
To help raise money for the family, staff and students from MacKillop participated in a fundraising day.
The day included a sausage sizzle, a bake sale, face painting, trivia competitions and chocolate tosses, as well as a variety of sporting competitions.
Students were also invited to dress in mufti for the fundraiser, wearing either blue, pink, purple or yellow, or a combination of all the colours.
The colours represent Isabella's favourite colour, her younger sister's favourite colour, and the ribbon colour of Osteosarcoma.
