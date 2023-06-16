IT was all aboard when two steam trains chugged into Bathurst Railway Station over the 2023 June long weekend.
In what has become a tradition, the historic locomotives were there to take passengers on rides through the region to give them a taste of yesteryear.
Locomotives 3526 and 3642 were in Tarana on Friday, June 9, as part of a celebration that included the unveiling of the restored Tarana Station.
The following two days were trips between Bathurst Railway Station and Wimbledon.
On Monday, June 12, the trains were back for trips from Bathurst to Orange and return, with a two-hour stop-over in Orange.
There was a lot of excitement on the platform as people awaited their turn.
Scroll through the gallery above to see people who visited Bathurst Railway Station on Saturday, June 10.
