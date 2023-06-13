IT'S that time of year again.
The iconic Astley Cup is back and this year is a special one, as one of the oldest school competitions in the Southern Hemisphere turns 100.
To celebrate, the Western Advocate has put together a bumper gallery, collecting photos from over the past decade.
READ MORE:
Do you recognise any faces in these photos?
Do you have any old photos or stories you want to share with us?
Get in contact with us by emailing it to mail.westernadvocate@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
