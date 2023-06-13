I think the comments in the paper about temperatures may need to be considered in another context.
As far as I know, the weather station for Bathurst is located at the airport, which is probably nearly nine kilometres from the river, or the centre of the city. And perhaps a few metres higher.
My electronic weather station, in a lower part of Kelso, recorded four lows of -7 degrees in May, those days being the 19th, 26th, 27th and 28th of the month.
Three -7s in a row!
And we felt it, with the temperature inside a well-insulated house dropping below 10 degrees each of those nights.
We turn off our heating when we go to bed, and on each of those nights the outside temperature was reading below zero before 10pm, while the inside temperature was still reading 19 to 20 degrees.
I have checked the thermometer against a traditional one, and it seems to be accurate, as it was when the temperature in our garden hit 43 degrees during the day in the last summer of the drought.
So I don't think the published figures for "Bathurst" reflect the reality of the various temperatures in the actual city, especially in the lower parts, and we should take them with a grain of salt.
