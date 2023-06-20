IN ONE Day, Mackillop College Bathurst, managed to raise almost $11,000 for the Betts family, who in 2020 saw their lives change forever.
Isabella Betts, who is now a Year 11 student at Mackillop College, was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma at the age of just 14-years-old.
The sarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer that has the capacity to spread to other parts of the body, particularly the lungs.
As a result of this diagnosis, in the past two-and-a-half years, Isabella has undergone three different chemotherapy treatments, four major lung surgeries, immunotherapy, radiation therapy and the partial removal of her left humerus.
Despite thorough efforts, the cancer has continued to persist.
But the family were determined not to lose hope, and they were invited to Germany to take part in a revolutionary new treatment plan, which has seen positive results for sarcomas.
Prior to this development, the family were reluctant to ask for, or receive any monetary donations to help fund Isabella's treatment.
But a two month stay in Germany for a family of five doesn't come cheap.
Which is why the family finally decided to accept community donations.
And MacKillop College Bathurst jumped at the opportunity to help.
The Betts family fundraiser took place on Friday, June 9, where the school transformed into a sea of blue, pink, purple and yellow for the day.
Students were invited to dress in the above mufti colours, as they represent Isabella's favourite colour, the favourite colours of her younger sister, Milli, who is also a student at MacKillop, and the ribbon colour for osteosarcoma.
According to fundraiser organiser, and Year 11 year coordinator Sarah McCleary, students at the school were the pioneers behind the day, and were constantly coming up with ideas of how to raise money.
"And then it became this bigger than Ben-Hur fundraiser bonanza because we thought 'well let's do everything then'," she said.
This lead to a fundraising effort of almost $11,000.
The day included a gold coin donation to dress in casual clothes, a sausage sizzle, a White Elephant stall, trivia competitions, sporting competitions, face painting, and even a whole school photo.
The school gathered in the shape of a love heart, with a cancer ribbon in the middle, and the moment was captured by a drone as a means to show solidarity to the family.
A few staff members at the College even participated in a noteable hair cut, including Ms McCleary.
"It's not quite shaved, but I had quite a significant amount chopped off by one of our Year 12 students," she said.
Overall, Ms McCleary said that the day was truly spectacular.
This is something that she attributed to the positivity that Isabella has shown at school throughout her cancer journey, and the way that her attitude has impacted other students.
"She's just a remarkably positive kid," Ms McCleary said.
"I think that her positivity around it, and her openness around it, has been a really valuable thing for the other students.
"I think they have learnt a lot from her, which is really cool."
And one person that has learnt a lot from Isabella's journey, is her good friend and fellow Year 11 student Chloe Brasier.
Chloe said that both Isabella and her younger sister have been immensely optimistic, despite the difficulties they have encountered.
"From the very beginning they have impacted everyone's lives with their bubbliness and their bright personalities," Chloe said.
And though Chloe hates having to watch her friend leave, she said she is happy that the Betts family are doing everything they can for Isabella.
She is looking forward to seeing her friend in a few weeks time, when the family make their way back to Australia.
The MacKillop fundraiser was held in conjunction with the GoFundMe page that was created for the Betts family on April 25 this year.
So far, the page has received more than 730 donations totalling $129,576.
Anybody wishing to donate to the cause can do so via the online page, where they can learn more about Isabella and her cancer journey.
