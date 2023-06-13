Western Advocate
Bathurst finishes third at Netball NSW Senior State Titles, narrowly miss runner-up spot

June 13 2023
A ROUGH start to their Netball NSW Senior State Titles division two campaign would come back to haunt the Bathurst under 17s team over the long weekend, as they narrowly missed out on a second place finish.

