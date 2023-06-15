A MAN caught driving while he was more than three times the legal alcohol limit has been put off the road for six months.
Shane William Carroll, 46, of Opperman Way, Windradyne, appeared before Magistrate Rabbidge in Bathurst Local Court on June 7, pleading guilty to driving with a high range PCA.
Carroll's solicitor, Fiona Sams, told the court her client suffered from a debilitating mental health condition and submitted there weren't aggravating features in his conduct.
"There were no passengers, no erratic driving, he drove a short distance with little to no traffic," she said.
Ms Sams asked the court to consider a community-based penalty.
Police documents before the court said a man walked into the police station foyer and spoke with the station officer at about 9.10pm on February 12, 2023.
Police said they knew the man as Shane Carroll because they had been called to his house earlier in the afternoon.
Soon after, the station officer went into the muster room and said he believed the man was drunk.
Carroll got into his white ute and drove off.
A short time later, at 9.30pm, police were driving on Stewart Street when they saw a white Holden Colorado ute heading towards the intersection with Keppel Street.
Police activated their warning lights and the vehicle came to a stop on the corner of Stewart and Keppel, according to the police documents.
Police introduced themselves to Carroll, told him there was body-worn video and asked for his licence.
Carroll gave it to them and police told him that he had been pulled over due to the belief that he had been drinking.
"I've had three or four drinks earlier," Carroll said, according to the police documents.
Carroll was arrested, searched and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was introduced to the custody manager.
He participated in a breath analysis and gave a positive reading of 0.168.
His licence was suspended and he was issued with a field court attendance notice.
Mr Rabbidge convicted Carroll, sentencing him to an 18-month community release order. He was also disqualified from driving for six months and placed on a 24-month interlock order.
