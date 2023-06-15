SIX Living Legends were announced on Sunday, May 7 as part of the Proclamation Day ceremony.
Tanya-Lee Holmes was not able to attend the ceremony that day, so I recently presented Tanya-Lee with her award at the Civic Centre.
Living Legends is a bicentenary legacy project to acknowledge outstanding members of the community for their dedication, determination, personality, work and contribution to the city.
FROM July 2020, the NSW Government introduced annual permits for cats which are not desexed.
This annual permit is a fee in addition to the one-off lifetime registration fee.
The annual permits are an incentive for pet owners to desex their pets at a young age and avoid unwanted litters and anti-social behaviours.
There are also late fees for owners who do not pay their annual permit in a timely manner.
Council will assist pet owners by sending text message reminders regarding registration and permits.
For further information on annual permits and pet registration, visit www.petregistry.nsw.gov.au
