Tony and Rosemary Spina donated $10,000 to Bathurst Daffodil Cottage

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 10:30am
Tony Spina presented a donation of $10,000 to Daffodil Cottage nurse unit manager Mooreen Macleay and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. Picture by Alise McIntosh
FOR THE third year running, Tony Spina and his wife Rosemary have donated $10,000 to Daffodil Cottage in Bathurst.

