FOR THE third year running, Tony Spina and his wife Rosemary have donated $10,000 to Daffodil Cottage in Bathurst.
In November 2021, the couple made a significant donation to go towards both Daffodil Cottage and the Bathurst Wig Library, and just seven months later, in June 2022, another generous donation to the Cottage was made.
The donations have now totalled $35,000 for Daffodil Cottage, which is a public cancer centre that operates in the heart of Bathurst.
And the couple have no plans to cease their annual contributions to the cause.
"I need to do it," Mr Spina said.
"We don't just come out and go 'here's ten grand,' we save up for it because we've made a commitment and that's what we do, we put a bit away here and there each year."
When the couple made their first donation in 2021, Mr Spina said that it was a way to support the wonderful work that Daffodil Cottage provides for the community.
But Mr Spina's reasoning goes much deeper than that of simply giving to charity.
"I saw my mother and father die, I lost my uncle and auntie last year," he said.
Mr Spina said that, because cancer not only affects the patient, but so many people in the community, it is important to keep making these donations.
"When I see people that have been touched by cancer, it doesn't just affect them, it affects the family, their friends, and it turns the whole world upside down," he said.
"Daffodil Cottage is what gets these people through it."
And there to help people get through it, is nurse unit manager of Daffodil Cottage, Mooreen Macleay, who said that she is appreciative of all the donations the centre receives, especially those from Mr Spina.
"We're just tickled pink," she said.
The donation will go towards helping out with patient care, and providing services and equipment to help improve quality of life.
This equipment includes the hiring of hospital beds, and home aids to assist people move around their homes with ease, and oxygen concentrators which provide users with oxygen therapy.
Most importantly, the regular donations provide staff and patients at Daffodil Cottage with a sense of confidence.
"It's a great reassurance knowing that Tony donates to us annually, and also gives us peace of mind that we can continue to provide the service we do to the community," Ms Macleay said.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was present for the $10,000 donation, and expressed his thanks to Mr Spina for the sense of stability they provide to the cottage.
"You just know that each year, the $10,000 that's gone into Daffodil Cottage, goes towards making life that little bit easier for people who are doing it tough," he said.
"We're blessed in our community to have people like Tony and Rosemary Spina."
Mr Spina said that he was very humbled by the reactions of the community, and that he will continue to help out in whatever way he can.
