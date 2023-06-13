KASH TIN will look to follow the path that his siblings blazed before him when the three-year-old makes his debut at Bathurst Paceway this Wednesday night for Bernie Hewitt.
The son of Laughing Lilly will be the fourth foal out of the mare to start a racing career when he lines up in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1,730 metres).
All three other foals out of the mare have gone on to make at least $170,000 in career prizemoney while the youngest of that bunch, Kashed Up, is a Group 2 winner.
There are no indications yet that Kashed In - by Tintin In America - has the potential to reach that level, but with the successful progeny his dam has produced there will be plenty of hope that he can have a great career.
Kash Tin underwent several educational trials for owner Gemma Hewitt at Albion Park early in 2022 but after having extra time to develop mentally and physically the gelding has since found himself down at Georges Plains with Hewitt's father Bernie.
He had five trials at Bathurst last year and returned for a second placing at a trial last week after a seven month spell.
Hewitt said that while the gelding still looks to be some way away from realising his potential Kash Tin has been building up positively towards his racing debut.
"He's been in the system for a little while. It'll be his first run on Wednesday after just the one trial this time in. He went okay there but he'll probably need this run. I was happy enough with his trial to put him in a race," he said.
"He's still a bit ordinary but hopefully he does everything right. The family has been very good though. He's got some strong brothers so hopefully he can run a good race too. I think he can develop into a handy horse.
"His brothers were probably a little more switched on than this guy. He wasn't that big to start with but he's filled out quite nicely now. He still wants to do things his way sometimes ... but hopefully he behaves himself."
Kash Tin gets a challenging gate seven draw for his debut.
Amanda Turnbull also has a debutant in the race who will be worth watching.
Scarlett May was the horse who won the recent trial Kash Tin took part in, and the filly gets an ideal start from gate three.
Racing gets underway from 5.05pm.
