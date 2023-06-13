Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst finishes eighth at Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE aim for a relatively inexperienced Bathurst side at the long weekend's Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships was a simply to try and maintain a place in division one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.