THE aim for a relatively inexperienced Bathurst side at the long weekend's Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships was a simply to try and maintain a place in division one.
Bathurst succeeded in that mission thanks to a 3-0 victory in the pool stage against Central West rivals Orange.
It was the sole win - but a vital one - for the Bathurst squad during their three-day campaign at Macarthur, which helped them avoid last place in their pool, and thus the relegation game that comes with that position.
Bathurst were missing several of their regular senior players but they proved to still be a strong presence in the top grade.
The team went down 3-1 in all of their other pool matches - against Goulburn, Newcastle and Sydney South - but were never out of the hunt at any stage in those games.
Manager Sue Watterson said her side coped well considering the amount of experience they were giving up to other teams.
"The team was really cohesive. They were very competitive and played some really good hockey, they were able to go head to head with some of the best in the state - city and country," he said.
"It gives our young players an idea of what you are up against.
"We were the only team without current state players, futures, NSW Pride and targeted players. We were absolutely fortunate to have the Australian Country goalie, Maddie Tattersall, who also mentored our second goalie, young Honor Roberts.
"Also, our team didn't have massive meltdowns on the field and in the dugout. They were told not to backchat the umpires and to respect each other. I'm so proud of them."
It was a family affair for the mentoring ranks this year, with Sue Watterson managing the team and her daughters, Sarah White and Jess Watterson, coaching and captaining the team respectively.
Under their guidance the team battled through a more physical experience than what many of the Bathurst players are used to on a week to week basis.
"Our girls got a few injuries, a broken nose, bone bruises and a black eye," Watterson said.
"We played hard hockey and the girls really stepped up. Division one is a completely different level to Premier League Hockey. The girls pushed themselves and left nothing to the imagination."
Watterson highlighted the number of goals he team scored off rebounds and saves, praising the way her players were often positioned perfectly to take advantage of the situation.
"The girls played the best hockey I've ever seen them play. There were some beautiful passages of play," she said.
"Sometimes it's not about winning, it's about how you play and the experience you gain.
"That helps improve the standard across the whole of central west - next year Bathurst, Orange and Lithgow are in division one with Parkes and Dubbo in division two.
"Our coach Sarah gave the girls a lot of positive advice and gave them lots to think about for when they go away to improve their hockey. The wealth of experience and advice Jess brought as Captain was also invaluable."
Orange managed to keep themselves in division one for 2024 by winning their relegation game 3-2 against Metro South West.
Watterson said no-one in the Bathurst team looked overawed by the occasion at any stage.
"At that level it's a mind game and it's tough. The girls never gave up and played past the bell.
"To top it off they had fun. We want to keep these girls playing for Bathurst. They're the future of our sport and they will take what they've learnt back to our local comp."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
