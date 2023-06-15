THE past will meet the present as Bathurst High Campus gears up to celebrate 100 years of the Astley Cup and to ensure the school is successful in the milestone year.
For the first time in the storied sporting event's history, an invitation has been extended to those outside the school's walls to take part in a formal ball and memorabilia walk.
The doors to Bathurst High will be opened for an afternoon tea on June 22, 2023 and past students, their families and interested patrons will have the chance to look at memorabilia and reminisce.
The school hopes to have its "100 years of Astley Cup" magazine available ahead of the Astley Cup ball, which will be held the following night (June 23) from 6pm at Bathurst Goldfields.
"It'll be an opportunity to have a look at memorabilia, and - in terms of the afternoon tea - even a chance for a school tour so people can reminisce," Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said.
"There are things we'll learn from this year. If there is such an interest, there's no reason why we couldn't display memorabilia at the time of Astley Cup and have functions for the community in the years to come.
"We're hoping to grow something different for the community out of this particular 100 years celebration."
A special school assembly will be held on June 15 for students that will include an introduction to this year's athletes, a feature film about past contests and a chance to chant the school song before the battle begins.
"It's all about the history," Mr Barwick said.
"The special assembly - for an Americanism - is a pep rally to drum up some excitement."
Bathurst High, which has had three Astley Cup wins in the past six editions, will be vying for a victory in the 100th year against "very strong" Orange and Dubbo sides.
Orange will travel to take on Bathurst High on June 22 and 23.
"In a way, we're feeling a little bit robbed because of COVID cancelling one year and a snow day the other ... but we're ready," Mr Barwick said.
The Astley Cup, regarded as one of the longest running sport competitions in the country, features eight sports: soccer (females and males), rugby league, basketball, netball, hockey, athletics, and tennis.
The competition is run on a points system, with each sport worth 100.
