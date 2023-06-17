Western Advocate
Former Flower Box owner Lesley Kidd joins Cafe on Corporation team

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 17 2023 - 11:00am
AFTER 30 years in business, a Bathurst florist has altered her services and is now helping people with disabilities to flourish.

Local News

