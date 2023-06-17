THE June long weekend steam train visits were a popular attraction for Bathurst residents and visitors.
Locomotives 3526 and 3642 were in Tarana on Friday, June 9, as part of a celebration that included the unveiling of the restored Tarana Station.
The following two days were trips between Bathurst Railway Station and Wimbledon.
On Monday, June 12, the trains were back for trips from Bathurst to Orange and return, with a two-hour stop-over in Orange.
In this second instalment of photos, we're highlighting faces in the crowd on Sunday, June 11.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.