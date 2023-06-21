Western Advocate
Katherine Susanne Ovsienko, 37, of Stewart Street in Bathurst, convicted for driving while disqualified

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Bathurst Local Court. File picture.
A WOMAN caught behind the wheel less than a month after she was disqualified from driving has been convicted, fined $700 and put off the road for six months.

