THE long weekend was a train enthusiasts' delight when the NSW Government's steam locomotives 3526 and 3642 visited Bathurst and took passengers on trips across the region.
The historic steam locomotives could be seen and heard travelling from Lithgow to Tarana on Friday, to Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday and then to Orange on Monday.
Passengers were transported into the past on historic carriages with open saloon and lounge class seating.
Locomotive 3642 started service in January 1926 and was withdrawn from active service in November 1969 before being retained for the NSW Rail Museum.
Built in 1917, Locomotive 3526's original number was 1314, but it was renumbered during 1924.
This train was intended to reduce the amount of "double-heading" required for main line express trains following the introduction of heavy, 12-wheeled corridor compartment cars.
It was a fantastic weekend of train fun and a boost to the local visitor economy as cafes, accommodation and other attractions were bustling with visitors.
THIS week celebrates Men's Health Week, focusing on building healthy habits by identifying small changes that can benefit men's and boys' health and wellbeing.
Men's Health Week is designed to encourage discussion about improving the physical, emotional and mental health of men and boys.
We all have a role to play in encouraging each other towards good health, and a big part of that is shared experiences such as going for walks together, playing sport or even sharing healthy meals.
Groups such as Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk are a great initiative for men to get together, be active and have a chat.
Men need to keep their health in check by engaging with health services, having regular health checks, getting their blood pressure checked and connecting with their GP to help reduce the risk of diabetes, heart problems or bowel cancer.
