Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Long weekend locomotives and a call for healthier habits | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
June 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, pictured with local GP Dr Pav, is encouraging men to look after their health.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, pictured with local GP Dr Pav, is encouraging men to look after their health.

THE long weekend was a train enthusiasts' delight when the NSW Government's steam locomotives 3526 and 3642 visited Bathurst and took passengers on trips across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.