Long time arch rivals 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher and 'Slugger' John Bullock will lock horns in this Saturday's seventh round of the Eglinton autumn competition.
The pair are expected to turn heads in a fiery encounter.
The Iron Lady and Slugger have had many keen tussles over the years and this week is no exception.
Both players have been going through a form slump of late but every time they step on the court against each other they seem to produce their best tennis.
Club committeeman Graeme Staplelton believes this Saturday's clash between the two will be the highlight of the day's play.
"It's going to be a ding dong battle and definitely a must watch match. There is no love lost on the court between the pair but my money's on the Iron Lady to bring Slugger down," he said.
"The Iron Lady will be too powerful, too smart and too classy for the old timer."
Former club President Brian Dwyer believes Stapleton's comments are questionable.
"Slugger Bullock, as I have known him in the past, always plays his best tennis when up against the Iron Lady. He just has that uncanny knack of turning back the clock and playing vintage tennis in the big matches," he said.
This week's match's see Team Cerveza of Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher, Brook Lynch, Dan Mcleay, Sarah Tree and Jacob White up against Team Indian Pale Ale of Percy Raveneau, Slugger John Bullock, Rob Mack, Leo Meares and Jim Geyer.
The second match sees Team Imperial Stout of Garth Hindmarch, Dave Smith, Brian Dwyer, Paul Clancy and Andrew Howarth up against Team Pilsener of Jason Molkentin, Kurt Booth, Jason Honeyman, Frank Buckley, Graeme Stapleton and Stacey Markwick.
The tipsters predict a win to Teams Cerveza and Team Pilsener.
Good Hitting.
