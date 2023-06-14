Mixed fours semi-final action is highlight of the bowling week

Social Bowls
Wednesday 7th June
Played on Green #4.
Game one, rink 15: Joe Young, Paul Rodenhuis and Noel Whitney (Majellan) defeated the team of Ian Shaw, Jack Smith and Daniel Prasad. Noel played a good game, keeping his team in front with most bowls in the head. Ian's team were stuck on six for seven ends but came home winning most ends but still seven shots down with the score on 23-16.
Game two, rink 16: John Archer and Peter Drew won easily in their game against Garry Hotham and Phill Murray. While Garry and Phill were leading 6-4 after the sixth end, they only scored two more singles while John and Peter cleaned up the rest, ending the game on 25-8.
Game three, rink 17: Norm Hayes and Pat Duff won their game against Alby Homer and Bruce Rich but only by two shots. Norm and Pat had a 15-5 score in their favour after nine ends. Alby and Bruce finished strongly to be only two-down at the end, with the score on 21-19.
Game four, rink 18: Ian Schofield and Robert Keady were always on top in this game, playing against Denis Oxley and Scott Bennett. Scoey and Robert led 11-4 after eleven ends, 19-7 after seventeen ends and ended the game on 22-10.
Game five, rink 19: Bobby Bourke and Kathy Evans also had an easy win over Alan Clark and Pam Warren, with the score of 29-19. Alan and Pam were in a strong position after seven ends, leading 12-5 but Bobby and Kathy combined well to soon pass their opponents after eleven ends and dominate to the finish.
Saturday 10th June
Played on #2 Green on a beautiful warm, sunny afternoon.
Game one, rink nine: An unbelievable card! Ray Noonan, Ian Shaw and Anthony Morrissey demolished the team of Denis Oxley, Pam Warren and Chris Stafford. After fourteen ends the score was 31-NIL! Your reporter has never seen such a score. Denis' team managed to scrape five shots together as the game ended on 34-5.
Game two, rink 10: Susie Simmons, Trevor Kellock and Paul Rodenhuis combined well in their game against Alex Birkens, John McDonagh and Flynn Armstrong. After the eighth end and the score on 8-all, Susie's team won all but one of the next nine ends to lead 24-9. Junior Flynn Armstrong is improving each game and had some bowls in the count. The game ended on 28-13.
Game three, rink 11: Norm Hayes and Jack Smith had a very good lead over Ian Schofield and Joe Young after ten ends. The score was 15-2; this increased to 19-3 after fourteen ends. Scoey and Joe came home winning ten shots in the last six ends to finish the game on 21-11.
Game four, rink 12: Mick Simmons and Phill Murray came home strongly to defeat Ron Cambey and Luke Dobbie 24-21. Ronnie and Luke were first away, leading 10-5 after eight ends. Mick and Phill overtook them to lead 14-10 after the twelfth. Ronnie and Luke retook the lead briefly; Mick and Phill were too strong, finishing up with the score on 24-21.
By the Bowling Shark
With better weather on the horizon the greens were full at the Majellan with both Tuesday and Saturday men's bowls well attended. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 6 June 2023
Rink two: Ian Warren and Dick Graham were no match for the opposition of Jake Shurmer and Greg Hallett. Team Graham were ten points in front by he 13th (16-6) and carried on to lead the way to the end, winning 32-11.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Ron Hogan and Dave Josh were also leading the way against Robert Raithby, Peter Ryan and Josh Roberson. Team Josh were also ten points in front by the 13th (18-8) and continued to the end to win 27-12.
Rink four: Peter Phegan, Paul Jenkins and Max Elms bucked the trend and were behind 4-9 by the 9th against Peter Cook, Bill Mackey and Darryl Shurmer. However, from the 14th Team Elms won the next 4 ends to take the lead and the win 19-14.
Rink five: Bryce Peard, Mick Bourke and Allan Clark were one all after two ends of play against Darryl Howard, Hugh Brennan and Terry Burke. From the fourth end Team Burke took control of the match and were clinical against the opposition to win the match 29-8.
Rink six: John Mackey, Jim Clark and Brian Hope were level on the fourth (4 all) against Ted Parker, Peter Hope and Noel Witney. The scores were level again on the sixth (5 all) and then Team Witney took control to win the match 27-21.
Rink seven: Bill Dawson and Peter Drew were level on the seventh (6 all) against Tony Smith and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin tried their best to get to the lead but fell short 22-20 in the end.
Wednesday 7 June 2023
Rink two: Robyn Adams and Betsy Thornberry battled it out for the consistency final. After 22 ends of play Robyn came out on top to take the win.
Rink three: Lorna Hayes, Sue Murray and Mel Parker were outclassed by Maureen Taylor, Sally Colebatch and Peggy McIntosh. After nine ends of play Team McIntosh were up 23-3 in front and lead to the end of the match, winning 28-9.
Rink four: Beryl Flanagan (swing bowler), Val Zylstra and Robyn Stenhouse had a close finish against Beryl Flanagan, Liz Draper and Pauline Clark. The scores were level on the ninth (7-all) and again on the fourteenth (11 all). Team Stenhouse got the win 18-16.
Saturday 10 June 2023
Rink one - Mixed Fours: Gary Café, Jodie James, Jo Café and Terry James had the lead early against Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Allan Clark and Noel Witney. Team Witney fought back and fought hard to keep the lead from the nineth to take the win 26-21.
Rink two: Dennis Harvey, Mick Sewell and Paul Galvin were up 15-3 by the eleventh against Peter Hope, Dave Josh and Tiger Smith. Team Galvin didn't take the pressure off the opposition and went on to win 25-11.
Rink three: John Crocker, Trevor Sharpham and Mick McDonald held the lead for the first eleven ends until Ron Hollebone, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta leveled the match on the thirteenth (12 all). From then it was all Team Koszta who took the win 27-18.
Rink four: John Mackey, Tim Pickstone (swing bowler) and Hugh Brennan were down 2-12 against Bob Charlton, Tim Pickstone and Jeff Adams after eight ends of play. Team Brennan fought back to level the match on the eighteenth (14 all) and held on to win the match 22-15.
Rink five: Robert Thompson, Peter Ryan and Gary Cameron were in a battle against Kevin Dwyer, John Banning and Max Elms with the scores 10 all after fourteen ends of play. Team Cameron scored on every end from there to the finish to win 22-10.
Rink six: John Bosson, 'Tom' and Peter Zylstra were up 10-4 by the eleventh against John Toole, 'Anton' and Peter Phegan. Team Zylstra lead the way to the end of the match to win the match and the 'Jackpot' 20-10.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Ian Warren and Des Sanders were behind 8-10 by the tenth against Bill Dawson, Ron Hogan and Darryl Shurmer. Team Sanders then kicked into gear and took over the lead for the remaining ends to win 24-15.
Sunday 11 June 2023
Rink four - Mixed Fours - Semi Final: Dawn Howarth, Sally Colebatch, Peter Drew and Des Sanders opened strongly against Robyn Stenhouse, Mel Parker, Ted Parker and Craig Bush. However, Team Bush fought back and held out Team Sanders on seven points for eight ends. Team Bush going through to the final against Noel Witneys team in the near future, winning the match 26-15.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, just a reminder that all green fees must be paid prior to the calling of the cards. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
