Mixed fours semi-final action is highlight of the bowling week

Game two, rink 10: Susie Simmons, Trevor Kellock and Paul Rodenhuis combined well in their game against Alex Birkens, John McDonagh and Flynn Armstrong. After the eighth end and the score on 8-all, Susie's team won all but one of the next nine ends to lead 24-9. Junior Flynn Armstrong is improving each game and had some bowls in the count. The game ended on 28-13.