ONE block of Russell Street will be closed from Thursday, June 22 as preparations get under way for the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The festival will run from July 1 to 16, but it will take more than a week for the winter playground to be built in Russell Street between George and William streets.
Bathurst Regional Council events manager Hannah Welch said the ice rink will be placed in the middle of the block, and on either side of it will be the ferris wheel and the kaleidoscope.
Some other attractions will also be located in the parks on either side of Russell Street for the duration of the two-week festival.
"Machattie Park and Kings Parade will be full of installations, with Art in the Park, rainbows, pinwheels, life size lanterns, storey book lane - there is up to 30 exciting installations and attractions," Ms Welch said.
Over the festival period, there will be other road closures to allow for pop-up events to be held safely.
On opening day, Church Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6am, with it not reopening until 7am on Monday, July 4.
For Brew & Bite, Church Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6am on Friday, July 7 through to 7am on Monday, July 11.
Keppel Street between William and George Streets will also be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6am on Friday, July 7, but will reopen on Sunday, July 10 at 7am.
Church Street will be closed again to accommodate the final weekend of the festival, July 15 and 16.
It will close at 6am on Friday, July 14 and reopen from 7am on Monday, July 17.
Russell Street is set to reopen on July 22 after the winter playground has been disassembled.
For more information on changed traffic conditions, visit the Bathurst Winter Festival website.
