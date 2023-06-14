SEVERAL Bathurst Goldminers teams almost went the distance during the long weekend's John Martin Country Tournament.
Goldminers under 12s and 16s girls each made the semi-finals of their competitions at Bathurst and Maitland respectively, while several of the association's other sides came close to joining them.
The tournament was an opportunity for Bathurst teams to take on opponents from outside the sphere of the Western Junior League.
The under 12s girls' run towards the semi-final is one that the team won't be forgetting in a hurry.
After a strong win over Canberra Nationals Navy to start their competition they recorded two narrow wins over the Maitland Mustangs (37-35) and Newcastle Falcons (21-18).
The team were bested by Queanbeyan Roadrunners in their last pool game but had done enough to earn themselves a semi-final spot.
The Goldminers' run ended in the semi-finals to the tune of 39-8 against a dominant Tumut Timberwolves team that would go on to win the final over Queanbeyan.
Goldminers' under 16s girls came close to an unbeaten run through their pool games in division three, stopped short of that only by a 36-34 loss to Shoalhaven in their opening game.
Four straight victories - three of which went down to wire - then took them to a semi-final berth.
The tournament came to an end there in a 41-31 loss to the Central Coast Rebels.
"It's really the icing on the cake for the players, after their Western Junior League competitions, to play teams from other centres," Goldminers secretary Heather Latham said.
"They get to play teams from Illawarra, Maitland, Newcastle, Shoalhaven, Canberra, Queanbeyan, Penrith and Wagga."
Latham said all signs for the future look great based on the weekend's results.
"That under 12s team has a significant number of bottom age players so all looks well for the future, with those young ones coming through," she said.
"Hosting that under 12s girls round was a really successful weekend, and we had some great feedback from coaches.
"From what we heard by those who played at other venues they had a great experience as well. They played hard, enjoyed themselves, and will benefit a lot from this opportunity."
Goldminers' under 12s boys contested division three, and ensured they didn't leave empty handed after scoring a close win over Newcastle.
The under 14s girls could hold their heads high after testing themselves in a combined premier/second division competition.
They came away with one win and - outside of their first game - lost all their other matches by only 10 points or less.
Goldminers' 14 boys also picked up a win in division two and pushed Central West rivals Orange all the way in a great game.
The 16s boys managed to be very competitive across their three games in division two and were unfortunate not to come away with a win.
Bathurst's under 18s boys started things off with a thrilling win in their division two campaign and were unfortunate not to add another one to their name after a couple of close defeats.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
