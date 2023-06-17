Western Advocate
Race fans called to share iconic photos from the Hardie-Ferodo 500, Mount Panorama

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Ross Vasse is in the process of writing his last book in a series of three - and it will have a strong Bathurst element.
A FORD Racing historian is calling on V8 fans to share their photos from Mount Panorama for inclusion in a book he is publishing.

