A FORD Racing historian is calling on V8 fans to share their photos from Mount Panorama for inclusion in a book he is publishing.
Ross Vasse is in the process of writing his last book in a series of three on the Ford Falcon GTHO, which will have a strong Bathurst element.
"The whole thing is based on Bathurst. The whole reason the Falcon GTHO was created was to win Bathurst," he said.
"They [Ford] had to build and sell 200 cars to be able to put the car on the grid - that's how important it was.
"It was huge."
As part of the Bathurst history to be included in the book, Mr Vasse is on a quest to find relatives of the late Mrs Mary Stephens, who hosted Allan Moffat and his family in her Keppel Street home when he was racing at the Mount in the 1970s.
He said he wants to interview Mrs Stephens' surviving family members and hopes they may have some old family photographs with Allan and Pauline Moffat.
"I hope they have fond memories of their late mother/grandmother and can share some old family photographs of when Allan and his wife Pauline stayed with Mrs Stephens during each race event from 1969-1974," he said.
"We're also reaching out to Bathurst locals who may have attended the Hardie-Ferodo 500 race between 1969 and 1973, to have their own 'happy snap' photographs published in the book.
"Whilst this new book will have professional photos, we're seeking to give it a more real feel with these 'happy snap' photographs accompanied by the memoirs of those who attended the race."
Mr Vasse said the hardest photos to find are ones that were taken before the race when the cars were still on the transporter, during Saturday's practice session and afterwards at scrutineering at Gurdon Motors in Howick Street.
"We'd especially love to see pics from Saturday's practice of Allan Moffat in the Ford 'works' entry at Bathurst for 1972," he said.
He said anyone who submits pictures which are published will have their name included in the book as a special thank you credit and will also receive a complimentary copy of the book that captures Bathurst's history.
"I envision it to be close to 1000 pages ... maybe more if we get lots of photos and people's memoirs to include," he said.
"A book like this has never been done before anywhere in the world, and will be the most comprehensive work ever completed for this marque, one that tells the story of the fastest four-door production sedan in the world, about the men who created, built, drove and raced them."
Mr Vasse said he lives to research motor racing history and, in particular, the Ford Falcon GTHO and described the latest publication as "a labour of love, fuelled by sheer passion".
"All our books are about the classic Ford Falcon GTHO, which Allan Moffat won in at Bathurst in 1970, 1971 and 1973," he said.
"The first book, titled The 1971 Ford Falcon XY GTHO Phase III Register, released in 2021, sold out immediately, and they're now selling privately on eBay and the like for anywhere between $1000 and $5000 a book," he said.
"In fact, book number one was donated by Allan Moffat via Shannons Auction with all proceeds to Dementia Australia.
"This book sold for $16,000, making it the most expensive motoring book in Australian automotive history."
Mr Vasse said he was proud of the dedicated and dynamic team of researchers and historians who had helped.
"This book is the last in a series of three that are solely focused on the iconic Falcon XW GTHO," he said.
Mr Vasse said the father of this masterpiece creation, "Big Al" Turner, had one specific race in mind: to win the 500-mile enduro at Mount Panorama on October 5, 1969.
Mr Vasse said that while things might not have gone entirely to plan for the Ford 'works' race team that year, and although an outright win didn't eventuate, the Ford Motor Company of Australia won the hearts of a new breed of motoring fan.
"This book is a celebration of our hobby, and a journal for every enthusiast, every owner and every fan alike, representing the legacy of this magnificent marque," he said.
Race fans with racing photographs from 1969 to 1973 are asked to contact Mr Vasse on 0438 057 351 or email him at grandtourer@bigpond.com
