A MAN who kept drugs inside a jar in his home has been fined hundreds of dollars.
James Robert Harvey, 45, of View Street, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on June 7, 2023 for possessing a prohibited drug.
According to police documents before the court, police went to a home on View Street about 7am on April 21, 2023 to do a Firearms Prohibition Compliance check and discovered Harvey was at work.
As they waited for Harvey to return, police said they searched the home - which was done in the presence of a woman and three children - and found a jar of cannabis in a cupboard behind a bar.
According to the police documents, it was around this time that Harvey arrived and spoke with police.
He admitted to owning the cannabis and using it for medical purposes, police said.
Police seized the drug and took it to Bathurst Police Station, where it was weighed at 15.7 grams.
With Harvey absent from proceedings, Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court, on his client's behalf, that his client's priority was to care for his elderly mother and children.
Mr Naveed also submitted a screenshot of a Western Advocate article hinting at Harvey's contribution to the community through a homelessness charity.
Magistrate R Rabbidge fined Harvey $400 for the charge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.