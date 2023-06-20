REGIONAL Express Airlines (REX) would be interested in returning as the operator of the Bathurst- Sydney route, but only if the state government introduces new regulations.
The airline serviced Bathurst for 20 years, but withdrew from the Bathurst-Sydney route in mid-2022 as it, and several others it operated, was no longer viable.
The route was taken over by FlyPelican in September, 2022, but its time servicing Bathurst will be short-lived, with it to cease flights after July 14, 2023.
It means Bathurst will once again find itself without a passenger air service, and there are concerns it could take some time for another carrier to take on the service after two operators abandoned the route in quick succession.
But REX says it has a proposal that, if accepted, could not only attract carriers, but make the Bathurst-Sydney route sustainable.
Deputy chair John Sharp said REX wants the NSW government to regulate regional routes, as is done in other states in Australia, including Queensland and Western Australia.
"Because the regional routes are not well patronised, the costs of operating to smaller, remote areas is quite high," he said.
"In order to make those services viable, state governments regulate them so that there's just one operator on a particular route, and that operator can operate without competition, but under strict guidelines set in place by that state government."
Mr Sharp said the reason REX withdrew from the Bathurst-Sydney route was because it could no longer afford to cross-subsidise it due to competition in other markets from Qantas - claims which Qantas has rejected and called "baseless".
"We're the largest independent regional airline in Australia, and so we were able to cross-subsidise from our profitable operations to keep the Bathurst service going, but in the period post-COVID that simply became too much to bear and we decided to withdraw from the route, having never made any money out of it," he said.
"... The reason we couldn't afford to keep it going was because of the predatory behaviour of Qantas, who had moved into a number of our destinations, like Orange, Broken Hill, Merimbula on the South Coast, up into Wagga from Melbourne, Sydney to Griffith - all these destinations which we've been servicing for years, which enabled us to generate profits in those routes and that enabled us to subsidise and support routes that didn't make money, like Bathurst."
The regulations REX is proposing could change that.
Mr Sharp said they would be a win-win for all parties involved.
"If you're going to have viable regional airline services, the best way to do it is to do what these other states do, Queensland in particular, where you can have a proper tender process," he said.
"Airlines like Qantas, REX and others tender for particular routes and the state government analyses what's in the best interest of the state and awards that route to a particular airline, and you have, for example, five years of operating on that route under those guidelines that determine frequency and average price, and you have five years of doing that without any competition.
"That means that you can make the route viable, you can provide a service that's guaranteed to the local community, and you end up with everybody getting what they want.
"An airline gets to operate a viable service, the local community gets a guaranteed number of frequencies per week and a guaranteed average price, and it works particularly well in these other states."
Mr Sharp said the previous state government didn't accept the proposal, but REX has put it to the new state government and is hoping for a better outcome after meeting with the Minister for Transport.
If successful, REX would consider putting its hand up for the Bathurst-Sydney route again.
"REX would certainly be in there tendering, be it Bathurst, Orange, Wagga, Armidale, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Parkes, Merimbula, all these different places ... we'd be tendering for all of those, because that's our core business and that's what we've been doing for an awfully long time," Mr Sharp said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
