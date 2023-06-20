"... The reason we couldn't afford to keep it going was because of the predatory behaviour of Qantas, who had moved into a number of our destinations, like Orange, Broken Hill, Merimbula on the South Coast, up into Wagga from Melbourne, Sydney to Griffith - all these destinations which we've been servicing for years, which enabled us to generate profits in those routes and that enabled us to subsidise and support routes that didn't make money, like Bathurst."

