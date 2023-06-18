Western Advocate
Robert Lee Sinclair, 37, of Havenhand Way, Mitchell, in Bathurst Court for breaching an AVO

By Court Reporter
Updated June 18 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
Bathurst Courthouse. Picture by James Arrow.
A MAN has been told that court orders can't be "mucked around with" after he was brought before a magistrate for being drunk in the presence of a woman.

