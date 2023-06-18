A MAN has been told that court orders can't be "mucked around with" after he was brought before a magistrate for being drunk in the presence of a woman.
Robert Lee Sinclair, 37, of Havenhand Way, Mitchell, was placed on a community correction order (CCO) for 12 months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO).
According to police documents before the court, Sinclair was at a home on Griffin Street in Mitchell at about noon on June 5, 2023 and was drinking alcohol with three people before one of the witnesses went to the home of the victim in the matter.
Sinclair and one of the other men left the Mitchell home at about 8.30pm and were seen to get a lift from the victim.
Once they arrived at the woman's home, Sinclair went to the victim's bedroom and spoke with her before one of the witnesses called triple-0, according to the police documents.
Sinclair left before police arrived.
Officers spoke to two witnesses, who said Sinclair was at the home talking to the victim after an afternoon of drinking, which was a breach of an AVO.
Police documents said the victim told police Sinclair wasn't at her home nor had they spoken.
Sinclair went to Bathurst Police Station about 10.30pm that night for an unrelated matter and was arrested.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court during sentencing on June 7, 2023 that his client was released on parole four weeks prior to the offence and had taken steps towards addressing his issues.
"He has asked to be placed on an alcohol ban, which goes towards his prospects of rehabilitation," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate R Rabbidge said in reply that while "it wouldn't have been easy to be in prison", court orders can't be "mucked around with".
As a condition of Sinclair's CCO, he must abstain from alcohol for the entire period.
