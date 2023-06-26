IN EARLY April, parents and students from South Bathurst Public School were left in limbo after a privately run organisation withdrew funding from the Outside of School Hours Care (OOSHC) program at the school.
Two of these parents were Beatrice and Peter Grace, who were left scrambling when trying to organise alternate arrangements for their six-year-old daughter Evelyn, who attended OOSHC.
It's been two months since then, and parents can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
A new provider has now been acquired for the school.
Though Mr and Mrs Grace were left feeling shocked and stressed when they were informed that the funding was withdrawn, this quickly dissipated, as South Bathurst staff sprung into action.
Bathurst South Public School Principal Greg Cross was instrumental in creating an interim service to relieve pressure from families who rely on Before and After school care.
"The school itself, put in place ... a breakfast club and a homework centre, which they staffed and they paid for, and they covered everything until they could find a provider," Mrs Grace said.
"Mr Cross was actually staffing it himself, so they were fantastic in the interim. It really saved us."
This school based service was in place while the school worked tirelessly to secure a new provider.
And in early June, the couple received the news that Aspire Out of School Hour Care has been the organisation to step up to the plate.
And the couple couldn't be happier with the new provider.
"We met the owner of the company, she has been introducing herself to us, making sure we feel really comfortable with who she is, her qualifications, the kids' dietary plans, their activities, their homework, but also the holiday school programs that they will be running," Mrs Grace said.
"She's been really hands-on, it's been fantastic."
"We know that Evelyn is safe, we know that she's being taken care of, and we know who the staff are," Mrs Grace said.
"She has the same carers every day now, and they're really friendly and professional and qualified."
These friendly and professional staff have been helping students with homework, all while making sure that the children are fed breakfast and afternoon tea, and have a range of activities in which to participate.
These activities range from arts to sport to board games.
In addition to organising various activities each day, the Aspire management team have already assured parents that regardless of any funding difficulties, there will always be contingencies in place.
"They straight away said that they would bus the kids from one centre to another if it came down to it," Mrs Grace said.
The Aspire service is open from 7.00am to 8:45am in the morning, and after school until 6pm.
It is currently being run by the new programs coordinator Matt Bourke, who is managing the out of school hours care facility.
