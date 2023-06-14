Western Advocate
I want to highlight my experience of compassion at the checkout | Letter

By Bruce Clydsdale
June 15 2023 - 9:30am
Shutterstock picture.
AT the Bathurst Aldi checkout with my two cartons of milk and some meat, I had the unbelievable experience of the customer before me quietly insisting on paying for my items as well as his own.

