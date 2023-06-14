AT the Bathurst Aldi checkout with my two cartons of milk and some meat, I had the unbelievable experience of the customer before me quietly insisting on paying for my items as well as his own.
Wearing my "dirty dan" work clothes may have given the appearance of suffering the current cost-of-living difficulties.
This generosity can only be described as heartwarming and I am sure could be followed by other citizens able to see the need to assist in the purchase of daily essentials.
I hope the citizen concerned will read of his generosity with great pride.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
