CAN Bathurst RSL produce a 'perfect plate' of food? NRL legend Nathan Hindmarsh thinks so.
The former Parramatta Eels player has given the local RSL a four-and-a-half out of five star rating on its Humpty Doo barramundi dish as part of the Perfect Plate Awards.
The ClubsNSW competition showcases the amazing food available across NSW, and Bathurst RSL is hoping to go back-to-back after being named last year's regional winner.
This year, it was RSL sous-chef Andrew Murdoch who took the lead and created a dish he hoped would tickle everyone's taste buds.
Mr Murdoch said he decided on barramundi as it's always popular with patrons.
And while Mr Hindmarsh admitted he's not usually a fan of fish, he said the dish served up by the Bathurst RSL was delicious.
"It was an outstanding meal," he said.
"I'm not usually a fish person but that was beautiful and I polished it off no worries at all."
Mr Hindmarsh has been an ambassador for ClubsNSW for a number of years, and said being part of the Perfect Plate initiative is "one of the best gigs going around".
The former NRL star is no stranger to Bathurst, and said he has been to town quite a few times.
"I've done a few Harley [Davidson] rides out here with Brad Fittler and some other NSW Blues, so I know Bathurst quite well," he said.
While Mr Hindmarsh was impressed with his RSL lunch, the winner can only be crowned based on votes from the public.
He encourages everyone to try the Humpty Doo Barramundi topped with wattleseed, lemon myrtle and macadamia nut crust, served with a watercress and Nashi pear salad, finished with a plum vinaigrette and a side of homemade wedges.
To vote, diners just scan the QR code after trying the club's competition dish and submit a score out of five.
Voting closes on July 9.
