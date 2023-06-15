HE might be 133 starts into his career but The Handsome One is racing as strongly as ever, as evidenced by the way he took out the opening race of Wednesday night's meeting at Bathurst Paceway.
The Darrell Dwyer-trained The Handsome One ($12, Amanda Turnbull) had spent the entirety of the Poster boy @ Llowalong Farms Pace (1,730 metres) trailing the leader, and had energy to burn when called upon to make his final sprint.
It's the third victory this preparation for the son of Caribbean Blaster and the second win for the gelding with Amanda Turnbull in the gig.
The win at $12 odds was the beginning of a rough night for favourites, who took out just two of the eight races on offer.
Turnbull had plenty of confidence that the gelding would be able to get the job done when the field swung for home.
"I was pretty confident because he travelled really good down the back," she said.
"He's a very consistent horse. He did play up one day at Blayney, which just didn't suit, but he's usually just a really easy horse to drive and a good little money spinner."
The Handsome One got out beautifully from gate two and Turnbull was happy to hand up the race to odds-on favourite Rainbow Titan ($1.95) after Jake Davis pushed ahead on her outside.
There was cause for concern for the rest of the field when Rainbow Titan was able to pinch a couple of easy quarters of 31.9 and 30.7.
Rainbow Titan would have been expected to kick away from the rest of the field, given the easy splits, but he didn't respond straight away when he was asked to do so.
The Handsome One peeled to the outside and bolted clear to win by seven metres in a mile rate of 1:58.5.
Rainbow Titan narrowly managed to hold on to the runner-up spot ahead of Potter ($8.50, Nathan Turnbull).
The Handsome One's previous win, last month at Parkes, pushed him into the six-figure mark in prizemoney.
