The Handsome One picks up third win this preparation for trainer Darrell Dwyer

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 15 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:15am
HE might be 133 starts into his career but The Handsome One is racing as strongly as ever, as evidenced by the way he took out the opening race of Wednesday night's meeting at Bathurst Paceway.

