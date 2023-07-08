IF IT'S something to do with music or arts at St Stanislaus' College, you can bet your bottom dollar that Victoria Roth has had something to do with it.
Ms Roth, who has been working on and off at Stannies for 23 years, has been nominated for the 2023 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Teacher Award.
This ARIA Award was first introduced in 2017, as a way to recognise the hard work, creativity and dedication that music teachers show to students and the wider community.
And it's not hard to see why Ms Roth has been nominated.
In the time that Ms Roth has spent at Stannies, as either music teacher, or the head of creative and performing arts and drama, she has been involved in anything and everything.
"Over the years, I have done the typical piano accompaniment for masses and our cantor singing, and music for musicals, or stage management or directing, depending on what was needed," she said.
"We've done guitar ensembles, and currently every lunch time is full of these budding rock bands, which is wonderful.
"I've done band over the years. So the concert band, stage band and we've got a big combined band with MacKillop and that's really good fun."
Ms Roth has also been instrumental in developing a drum corp at the school, which plays for Stannies rugby games, and adds to the electric atmosphere of weekends at the college.
"I think that's one of the best things we've done to connect music to the rest of the community, to be able to play at a rugby home game, or play something dramatically loud at speech day, that's really nice," Ms Roth said.
As well as attending regular events, Ms Roth has also had a number of requests to sing, or play an instrument for funerals or weddings of ex-students.
"I've done so many old boys' weddings in that chapel, it's beautiful. And then unfortunately, many a funeral," Ms Roth said.
It's clear that Ms Roth has had an impact on students at the school, both during their time at Stannies and beyond, and though she hasn't been told who nominated her for the ARIA, she has her suspicions.
"I'm guessing, but it's got to be the kids right?" she said.
Having this recognition from her students is something that makes her immensely proud, as it helps her to understand that she is making a difference in young peoples lives.
"It means that the students are appreciating my work, and that's their little way of thanking me," she said.
"It's brilliant. It means that I can feel a sense of fulfilment in the job and what I do."
Though Ms Roth has undoubtedly made her mark on both Stannies and the wider community, she is still uncertain as to whether she progress to the next step in the ARIA process.
As the scope for the award is so vast, Ms Roth could be competing for a spot against thousands of other music teachers across the country.
But, not all of them will follow the process to become eligible for a finalist position.
"Those who are willing to accept the nomination and follow that process and complete an application of sorts, maybe not everyone is going to do that," Ms Roth said.
Once this process is complete, applicants will go be carefully considered for a position as a finalist.
And the only way that Ms Roth will find out if she has been chosen, is if a celebrity makes a surprise visit to the school.
Following this visit, the final decision regarding the ARIA Award will be one that is made by a public vote, with the winner being announced at the ARIA ceremony later this year.
