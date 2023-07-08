Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Stannies teacher Victoria Roth has been nominated for an ARIA award

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
July 8 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF IT'S something to do with music or arts at St Stanislaus' College, you can bet your bottom dollar that Victoria Roth has had something to do with it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.