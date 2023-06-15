Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Celtic Illusion: The Magic Returns at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre

June 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Use your Illusion: Spectacular new show will take to BMEC stage
Use your Illusion: Spectacular new show will take to BMEC stage

IT'S more spectacular than ever before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.