Use your Illusion: Spectacular new show will take to BMEC stage

IT'S more spectacular than ever before.
That's the promise from those behind the new Celtic Illusion tour that will come to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre this Friday, June 16.
Celtic Illusion: The Magic Returns raises the bar on previous shows, according to those behind the tour, fusing Irish dance, magic and even Michael Jackson with a Broadway style.
As well, there are spellbinding illusions and choreography and an emotional musical score.
The show stars the former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and star illusionist Anthony Street, as well as Georgia May, described as a marvel in dance and illusion.
They lead a cast of dancers recruited from productions across the world, such as Lord of the Dance and Riverdance.
The show will start at 7.30pm at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's Ian Macintosh Theatre this Friday, June 16.
Visit the BMEC website for more information or to buy tickets.
