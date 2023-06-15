ORGANISERS say final touches are all that remain in preparation for the upcoming Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival.
"The Wicker Man and bonfire are under construction and miniature wicker men will be on sale at the event," a spokesperson said.
"If you've not come across these before, all you need to do is write your troubles on the attached tag and watch them disappear as smoke on the wind once you throw the wicker man into the flames."
Organisers say the festival, which will start at noon on Saturday, June 24, will feature more than 40 market stalls offering hearty food, including a variety of village-made soups.
Businesses taking part will include Small Acres Cyder, Twisted Chip Orange, Sydmouth Valley Preserves, Arancia Pizza, Swift Coffee by M and Flavourista.
Trunkey Street will be closed on the day and festival organisers say signs will direct vehicles to the showground for parking.
"Wear your medieval costume and immerse yourself in the wintry solstice family fun," a spokesperson said.
Newbridge is about a half hour south-west of Bathurst.
