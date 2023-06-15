Blowes Beat: Central West reps ready to rumble back at club level

AS Central West continues to celebrate another Caldwell Cup victory that adds to their ongoing dynasty it's now time to refocus and prepare to bring that experience back to club level in Blowes Cup.
Eight of those players will be in action this Saturday for what will be the match of the round between Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City at Ashwood Park.
The unbeaten Bulldogs are going to be heavy favourites for the game as they look to make it nine from nine this year.
Central West skipper Peter Fitzsimmons plus Brad Glasson, Matt Trapp, Joel Harper and player of Caldwell Cup grand final, Adam Plummer, are the Bulls players looking to continue the Bulldogs' win streak.
But the Lions are a squad on the rise, and they're a team who have also gained their share of Central West representatives.
Blue Bulls stalwart Josh Tremain along with Logan Buckley and Fletcher Rose will be the Caldwell Cup champions looking to continue their winning ways as they chase the upset this Saturday.
And when the Lions are sitting dead level on the ladder with cross-city rivals Emus you know that they'll be hungrier than ever to stay in touch with the Greens.
Harper said the cup victory at Tamworth was something he'll never forget.
"It was a great camp, and that last game was unreal. One of the best games I've been involved in," he said.
"I didn't play against [Central Coast] last year but from what I heard about last year's final it was a really tough game. This time we came out firing and we absolutely rolled them.
"We were fortunate enough to have a few Bulldogs boys who played in that team. Against Orange City, and for the rest of the season, we'll try and influence the boys to pick our game up and go even better.
"We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We always want to try and become a better team and improve. I can't fault much of what we've done so far but there's always more we can do."
Harper isn't reading too much into the team's 55-15 win away to the Lions earlier this season.
"When we played them last time I'm not sure what happened. They unfortunately seemed to take a step back," he said.
"From the games of theirs I've watched on Clutch, and from what I've heard from other teams, they're really stepping up and I think they'll become a threat later in the season."
Dubbo Kangaroos will be without several of their representative stars for Saturday's clash against Cowra Eagles with three key members to miss the match.
Tim Beach and Nate Ambler will both miss the match through injury while Jake Styles is out of the country.
The second-placed Roos were outplayed in their last match, falling victim to the Bathurst Bulldogs in a one-sided affair at No.1 Oval.
But with the majority of the squad enjoying a week off, Dubbo will no doubt be refreshed as will the Eagles, a side which is still pushing for a top four spot.
It's been an underwhelming campaign for Emus so far.
Injuries to key players including skipper Charlie Henley (ruptured tendon) and Josh Bass (concussion) certainly haven't helped but last season's runners-up will be disappointed with how they sit approaching the midway point.
With the small matter of an Orange derby and Bathurst Bulldogs on the horizon, this Saturday's clash with Forbes Platypi takes on extra significance.
Forbes have copped some harsh treatment during the 2023 Blowes Cup and sit last with one win and a points difference of -301.
Now is as good a time as any for Emus to find form and try to claw back some ground on second-placed Dubbo Roos.
Lose and they face a very tricky June.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
