WHEN Sarah Swift was a kid, she just loved history.
"The history books lying around the house when I was young, just kind of got infused in my soul," she said.
And now, her inner child can smile at her adult self, as she has recently published a history book of her own.
'75 Treasures; Celebrating 75 years of the Bathurst District Historical Society' (BDHS) details 75 objects on display in the historical museum and bookshop.
These objects are numbered accordingly.
Produced, written, designed, and photographed by society volunteer Ms Swift entirely, the book was created to celebrate the 75th anniversary of BDHS operation, after opening in 1947.
This milestone was reached in 2022, and Ms Swift has been producing the book since then, and is proud to have now released it to the public.
The structure of the book features one page of information regarding the item, followed by a page dedicated to a picture of the item.
And the information covers a variety of hidden gems that Ms Swift unearthed through her research.
"Being a historian is like being a detective, and trying to uncover the sources and fact check, and all that sort of stuff," she said.
"Uncovering those little nuggets of history has been so exciting," Ms Swift said.
And her favourite story that was discovered - item number 20: fire bellows.
While researching the bellows, Ms Swift learnt that they once belonged to two women who were pioneers in launching staff welfare for companies and international industrial relations.
The stories within the objects is what Ms Swift enjoyed the most about the project, though it did make it difficult to decide on just 75.
"Every little object has a story, even some of them that seem so insignificant," she said.
"Sometimes it's just the object itself that is fascinating, like how is it still here, and why, how is it used, why was it used and why was it preserved.
"And sometimes it's the stories of the people who donated it, or the people that once owned it."
During her time researching items for the book, Ms Swift was able to make several connections within the community, and go down many "rabbit holes."
"That's been really nice, connecting with those people and knowing that their family heirlooms are treasured and prized here," she said.
'75 Treasures' is available for purchase in the museum, which is located in the East wing of the Bathurst Courthouse, and also Books Plus on Howick Street.
