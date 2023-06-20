Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
JUNE is Pride month in Australia, and this marks the Stonewall Riots, which were a series of revolutionary demonstrations in New York to revolt against the oppression of the LGBTIQ+ community.
Central West Women's Health Centre kicked off Pride month 2023, engaging in Pride Training facilitated by ACON, the NSW leading health organisation specialising in community health for people of diverse sexualities and genders.
"It is important for all the team to participate in Inclusivity Awareness training, to better understand the concerns facing the LGBTQI+ community, to ensure that the centre is a safe and welcoming space for all women, particularly those from diverse communities," centre manager Karen Boyde said.
Central West Women's Health Centre plans to celebrate Pride month this year in a big way, by hosting Drag Queen Bingo presented by none other than our local Miss Betty Confetti.
The event will take place at Reckless Brewing Co at 2A Piper Street, Bathurst from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, June 30.
The event will also feature performances by Dancin' Divas and other special guests and there will be heaps of prizes to be won.
Tickets are $35 per person and the proceeds will support future Central West Women's Health Centre group programs and activities, with a portion of the ticket sales being donated to Wear it Purple.
Wear it Purple was founded in 2010 in response to young people taking their own lives as a result of bullying and harassment from the lack of acceptance of their sexuality or gender identity.
Tickets are limited, so don't miss out. Visit us on Facebook for further details on how to book.
Central West Women's Health Centre continues to provide support to women, children and young people in Bathurst and the surrounding Central West from our new location at 7 Lee Street, Kelso.
Funded by NSW Health, Department of Communities and Justice and NSW Department Regional Youth, the centre offers generalist counselling, child and adolescent trauma counselling, health promotion, education and group therapy.
For further information on Central West Women's Health Centre services and activities, please phone (02) 6331 4133, email information@cwwhc.org.au, go to our website www.cwwhc.org.au, or follow us on Facebook.
