A FORMER Bathurst businessman is now living and making art in an isolated spot by the railway line east of the city.
Artist Alan Bayliss - who previously owned Goods and Chattels in Keppel Street - bought the stationmaster's cottage at Locksley a few years ago.
"The usual migration is to keep going further west, but I moved back towards the east," he said.
"I don't regret the move at all and I can't imagine a more peaceful and lovely place to live.
"I've got the usual remote location problems like patchy mobile phone and internet coverage, but the benefits of living here make the problems seem trivial.
"Some people might think that living just a few metres from a railway line would be a nuisance, but there's not much rail traffic and you soon get used to it."
Mr Bayliss runs Tin Shed Art from a corrugated iron garage next to the renovated stationmaster's house that was built for Locksley Station in the early 20th century.
The collection of artworks at Tin Shed Art is eclectic, but includes repurposed objects including barbed wire and shovels.
Mr Bayliss, who was also previously a business owner in the Blue Mountains, said when he heard the property at Locksley was for sale, he thought, 'why not?'.
He set up his studio in the garage and later decided to expand it to make a space for sales.
Tin Shed Art is at 52 Locksley Station Road and is open between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, or other times by appointment, 0456 365 560.
IN OTHER NEWS:
THE town of Locksley was named for Edward Locke (1838-1903) and his private railway siding still exists, although these days it's only used for parking maintenance equipment.
Apart from the stationmaster's house, the siding is all that is left of Locksley Station.
Locksley (then called Dirty Swamp) was one of the first places where gold was discovered in NSW (1823), but the quantities weren't commercially useful.
(The real gold rush came in 1851 with Hargraves' discovery of gold at Ophir.)
The boom in Locksley came with the railway in the 1870s, opening up the area for farming and grazing.
The name was originally Locke's Platform from 1872, and changed to Locksley in 1879.
Locksley is about 25 kilometres east of Bathurst next to the Fish River on the road to Tarana, and the 2021 census found a population of 55.
