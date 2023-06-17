THE closure of Liddell (NSW's oldest coal-fired power station) last month was an important stage towards a fully renewable grid.
We have recently seen a substantial increase in solar and wind energy output.
But the question that still worries many people, particularly in a Bathurst winter, is how can we ensure reliable power when the wind doesn't blow and the sun isn't shining?
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has this challenge.
AEMO co-ordinates the National Energy Market, involving private and public generators, transmission network service providers, distribution network service providers and market customers in the eastern states.
AEMO was established by the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) on July 1, 2009.
AEMO has strategic partnerships with the CSIRO, the Bureau of Meteorology and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
There are a number of levers AEMO uses in keeping the lights on. Here are some.
Firstly, updating the electricity grid so that energy can be efficiently transferred from areas of over-supply to those with shortages.
Then, through more efficient energy pricing and use of smart metering, business and residential customers can be encouraged to use electricity when it is abundant and cheap and avoid using it when it is scarce and more expensive.
Many of us already do this with our off-peak hot water. Some large customers have contracts where they are paid to stop production during power shortages.
One of the most important strategies involves battery storage. Batteries can be charged when power is cheap and sold when it is dear.
We can expect a dramatic increase in large commercial batteries like that being constructed by the Energy Democracy co-operative in Orange as part of their solar farm.
Smaller domestic and community batteries will become more common as battery prices fall and households want to maximise the value of their roof-top solar panels.
There are exciting developments in battery research which should reduce costs, fire risk, weight, charging times, facilitate recycling and increase battery life.
This research will reduce the environmental cost of the massive mining and processing of minerals required to meet demand.
There are many other exciting possibilities which have not yet proved commercially viable.
These include geothermal energy using the heat deeper in the Earth's crust and wave and tidal energy.
Spare a thought for the AEMO as it attempts to co-ordinate these levers.
