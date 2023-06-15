THEY'VE been training hard for months and have already performed well in previous tournaments this year, so Bathurst under 15s girls coach Mel Bestwick is hoping for further success at the state titles.
The Bathurst team will compete in division two of the Hockey NSW Girls Field State Championships at Grafton from Friday to Sunday.
Having already enjoyed success at the Western Conference carnival earlier in the year, Bestwick believes she has a solid squad that is capable of success at the state titles.
"I'm really confident that the team has gelled really well," she said.
"We've been training well together and the improvement and confidence I've seen from the younger girls in their club hockey is really encouraging.
"I'm looking forward to it and it'll be nice to sit back and hopefully see the girls enjoy their hockey and get some good results."
The Bathurst team will be up against some of the best talent in the state, so Bestwick knows the three-day tournament will be an opportunity to gain some valuable experience.
"We're up against some current under 15s state players, so it's definitely great experience for the girls," she said.
"We have some good depth amongst ourselves with some current state players as well, so we're definitely in the mix for some good placings in our pool.
"Obviously district hockey is the next step up for a lot of these girls from club hockey and they've sort of grabbed it with both hands, so I'm really excited to see them thrive."
Bathurst has been grouped with Metro South West, Central Coast, Parkes and Southern Highlands in pool A of division two.
The top two in the pool will progress to the semi-finals, overlapping with the top two teams from pool B that features Canberra, Far North Coast, Orange, Manning Valley and Coffs Coast.
The pool stage matches will be played across Friday and Saturday, with the semi-finals and final to be contested on the Sunday.
"Parkes and Metro South West are in our pool and they will be quite strong," Bestwick said.
"We also play Southern Highlands and Central Coast and we don't know much about them but obviously they're quite strong hockey areas, so I'm sure that they will have some competent players across the paddock.
"Then Orange is in the other pool, who are definitely an extremely well drilled side and those girls have had the bonus of playing together for a number of years with very little change."
Bathurst's first game is against Southern Highlands at 9.40am on Friday.
