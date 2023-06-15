Western Advocate
Bathurst under 15s girls to compete in Hockey NSW Girls Field State Championships division two

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 15 2023 - 6:30pm
The Bathurst under 15s girl side ahead of the state titles in Grafton. Picture supplied
THEY'VE been training hard for months and have already performed well in previous tournaments this year, so Bathurst under 15s girls coach Mel Bestwick is hoping for further success at the state titles.

