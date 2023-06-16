Western Advocate
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick promises 100th Astley Cup tattoo

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:00pm
BATHURST High Campus principal Ken Barwick has made a pledge to submit to the tattooist's needle if his students bring home the Astley Cup in its 100th year.

