IF YOU ever get the opportunity to meet Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick, you will quickly learn he has a massive passion for the Astley Cup.
He'll recall his heartbreak of missing out on winning the cup when he was a student there in the 1980s, to enjoying a run of three-straight titles after he became the school principal in 2017.
But this year's it's different and it means more for him and the entire Bathurst community.
The iconic inter-school competition between Bathurst, Orange High School and Dubbo College will celebrate 100 years this year and Barwick wants nothing more than to see the word 'Bathurst' next to the year 2023.
"We're about to make history," he said, when addressing the school at an Astley Cup launch assembly on Thursday morning.
"It's important we take this seriously.
"Winning the Astley Cup this year means everything to a lot of people."
Barwick would go on to detail the history of the competition, from a controversial beginning, which he questions if Dubbo can actually lay claim to the win, to the sports that have come and gone.
He said that the first edition of the Astley Cup in 1923 was only for Dubbo schools and rugby league was the only sport was played.
"It was a game between Dubbo High and Sacred Heart College," he said.
"Dubbo High won the cup and I think it's a bit rude for them to put the name on the cup to be honest, having won one sport against one team.
"But that's history."
After skipping 1924, 1925 was the first year where all three schools contested the cup.
It started off with just athletics, tennis, hockey, basketball and rugby league.
In 1935, rugby union replaced rugby league, before rugby league made its return in 1963.
In 1970, basketball, which was played by girls at the time, was changed to netball, before boys basketball was introduced in 1979.
Boys football was introduced in the mid-1980s, while softball - a sport that Orange long dominated - existed from 1986 to 2004.
Girls football came in during the 2005 campaign, after softball's removal.
Barwick lamented the loss of overnight billeting and inter-school discos, which came to an end in 2005.
He also said the constitution has under gone a recent change, which would've meant that the 2021 title that controversially went to Dubbo would've today gone to Bathurst.
"The new constitution says that any sport played, the points for that count and if that was the case today, we would've won the cup in 2021," he said.
Barwick also acknowledge the former students that have gone on to enjoy national success, such as Archie Thompson, Paul Dunn, Peter O'Malley, Trent Copeland, David Taylor, William Kennedy, Haylee Lepaio and Rachel Murray (just to name a few).
With round one between Orange and Dubbo getting underway on Thursday, Bathurst will start its campaign when it hosts Orange on June 22-23.
Bathurst will then travel away to Dubbo for the third and final round.
