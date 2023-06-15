Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst High Campus hosts its Astley Cup launch assembly for centenary edition

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Bathurst High held its 2023 Astley Cup launch assembly on Thursday morning. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst High held its 2023 Astley Cup launch assembly on Thursday morning. Picture by James Arrow

IF YOU ever get the opportunity to meet Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick, you will quickly learn he has a massive passion for the Astley Cup.

