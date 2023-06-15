Western Advocate
Court

Threat to share woman's naked picture lands new girlfriend in court

By Court Reporter
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Threats sent over Facebook messenger have landed a woman in court. File picture.
A woman who threatened to share naked images of her partner's ex has faced court.

