Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Council

Proposal to attract more funding for Hereford Street

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Ben Fry at the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane. Picture by James Arrow
Deputy mayor Ben Fry at the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane. Picture by James Arrow

TWO councillors are calling on Bathurst Regional Council to put its money where its mouth is to bolster the chances of securing grant funding for Hereford Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.