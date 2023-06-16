TWO councillors are calling on Bathurst Regional Council to put its money where its mouth is to bolster the chances of securing grant funding for Hereford Street.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillor Andrew Smith have teamed up to put forward a request for $3 million to be allocated to the Hereford Street road corridor upgrade in the 2023-24 budget.
Council is set to adopt its budget at the June 21 ordinary meeting, but prior to that will be asked to consider submissions to modify the draft document, including the one from councillors Fry and Smith.
They are proposing that the $3 million be sourced from council's reserved fund.
"In our section 7.11, which was previously section 94 fund, there's a reserved fund for infrastructure that is affected by new developments and new lots throughout the city," Cr Fry said.
"Within that fund there's certain silos, I suppose, that can be spent on certain projects, including Hereford Street, but then also other pieces of infrastructure that are named under that particular section 7.11.
"Currently there's $66,000 allotted to Hereford Street and we won't get much done with $66,000.
"... What we can actually do is borrow between funds if we repay them in time, and what I'm suggesting to the councillors is we borrow $3 million from the balance in that silo over to the Hereford Street silo."
While the money helps to get work started on Hereford Street road corridor, the $3 million could also serve a greater purpose.
It would be a way to show higher levels of government that council is willing to commit its own money to the project, in the hopes more funding could be forthcoming.
"The response from other levels of government in the past has been, 'How about you fund it yourself, and how about you actually put your money where your mouth is'," Cr Fry said.
"I'm asking councillors to put our money where our mouth is and fund Hereford Street to the tune of $3 million so we can leverage some kind of action from another level [of government] to help us out."
He and Cr Smith said Hereford Street is a critical piece of infrastructure that needs to be upgraded to accommodate increasing traffic loads.
"To me, it's a key piece of infrastructure that needs to be updated," Cr Smith said.
"It's a pinch point every morning and every afternoon for all residents in Kelso.
"I live out there, so I experience it first-hand every day and it is getting worse with every new house that's built."
He and Cr Fry hope their fellow councillors will support the proposal when it comes up during the budget deliberations.
If successful, Cr Fry said the money would be put towards the upgrade to the intersection of Hereford Street, Gilmour Street and Marsden Lane, which the council recently went to tender for the design of.
"A number of months ago in working party format, councillors did discuss and vocalise their priority to apply attention to the intersection of Gilmour and Hereford Street, so any money allotted towards the Hereford Street fund within the section 7.11 would likely be used to leverage for other levels of government support for that particular intersection as a starting point for the project," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
