THE local music scene in the region seems to be experiencing a bit of a renaissance.
As well as a stronger presence in the entertainment venues and initiatives such as MusicNSW announcing the appointment of music co-ordinators across the state, there have been ongoing funding projects such as the Arts Out West Music Industry Support program and the Live and Kicking initiative in recent years.
But the music of local artists is right at home on community radio stations like 2MCE FM.
When it comes to exposing local music to audiences in the region, community radio has a long tradition of offering that support.
Among the top reasons Australians give for tuning in to community radio are specialist music programs and Australian music, as well as local news and information shared by local voices and personalities.
This localism translates perfectly to the local music scene.
This is because stations are deeply connected to and integrated with their local music scenes, with presenters offering that direct connection.
Specialist music programs are hosted by members of local music clubs such as country music and folk music associations, but the station also features local artists right across the station's programming.
Local musicians such as Smith and Jones, Kris Schubert and Safety of Life at Sea, and Andy Nelson have all found themselves in the 2MCE studios talking about their music and, of course, having their music played in high rotation across the programming.
Over the long weekend, 2MCE country music presenter Rick Nash was a finalist in the 2023 Dusty Boots Awards for services to country music.
Rick presents his Country Music Mix each Saturday from 2pm and, in recent programs, he has featured interviews with local performers Melissa Robertson, Clancy Pye and Tameka Kennedy.
In coming weeks, he will be featuring a host of students from the Bathurst Music Academy.
Rick is the perfect example of how community radio connects with its local music community and the importance of that connection to the industry.
Local musicians with music to share with the audiences in Bathurst and Orange should feel free to contact the station via email, 2mce@csu.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.